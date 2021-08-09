‘NEP 2020 implementation requires synchronised multiple initiatives’

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, in a written reply to a query regarding the task list and timelines for implementation of NEP, said that multiple bodies including the Ministry of Education, CABE, state and UT governments, education-related ministries, state departments of education, boards, NTA, regulatory bodies of school and higher education, NCERT, SCERTs, schools and higher educational institutions were working in a synchronised manner for the implementation of NEP 2020.

“The policy provides different timelines for important themes and sub-sets as well as principles and methodology for its implementation. Accordingly, this ministry has communicated to all states and UT governments to take steps for implementation of NEP 2020 in letter and spirit,” he said.

Pradhan said that in pursuance of the goals and objectives of the NEP 2020 and to assist states, UTs and other organisations in this task, the DSEL has developed an indicative and suggestive NEP Implementation Plan for School Education, Students and Teachers Holistic Advancement through Quality Education (SARTHAQ).

“The major focus of SARTHAQ is to define activities in such a manner which clearly delineate goals, outcomes and timeframe. It links recommendations of NEP with 297 tasks along with responsible agencies, timelines and 304 outputs of these tasks,” he said.

The Government of India has further said that SARTHAQ was divided in two parts and has been uploaded on the department’s website as well.

“The actionable activities have been grouped under nine different themes in higher education which include Multidisciplinary and Holistic Education, Equity and Inclusion, Research, Innovation and Ranking, Global Outreach of Higher Education, Motivated, Energised and Capable Faculty; Integrated Higher Education System; Governance and Regulation,” he said.

The union minister said that the UGC and AICTE had formed 17 different expert groups on these themes while 20 sub-groups of experts had been formed in respect of various sub-themes.

“Approximately, 740 outputs have been identified along with implementing agencies and the timeline for these activities as well,” he said.

Pradhan said that the DSEL had constituted subject or theme-wise committees under the bureau head or head of autonomous bodies concerned on various recommendations of NEP that is toy-based pedagogy, joint task force for ECCE, expansion of TET at all stages, NDEAR, development of guidelines for incentivising private and philanthropic activities, foundational literacy and numeracy, school standards and holistic progress card.

“NEP 2020 unequivocally endorses and envisions a substantial increase in public investment in education by both the Centre and all state governments to reach 6 percent of GDP. The policy also calls for the rejuvenation, active promotion, and support for private philanthropic activity in the education sector,” he said.