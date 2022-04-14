NEP-2020 | Panel formed to frame uniform calendar

The move comes days after the government decided to fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 from the current academic session and shift to a uniform academic calendar which will be synchronised to the national academic calendar.

Notably, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has already issued draft guidelines to all the states and UTs for introduction of the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) from the current academic session in line with NEP 2020.