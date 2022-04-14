NEP-2020 | Panel formed to frame uniform calendar

Srinagar, Apr 14: The J&K Government has constituted a high level committee of academicians to prepare a uniform Academic Calendar in sync with the National Academic Calendar (NAC) for all the Universities and Higher Education Institutions of J&K UT.
The move comes days after the government decided to fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 from the current academic session and shift to a uniform academic calendar which will be synchronised to the national academic calendar.
Notably, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has already issued draft guidelines to all the states and UTs for introduction of the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) from the current academic session in line with NEP 2020.
In wake of this, the principal secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Rohit Kansal has constituted a committee comprising Director Colleges, Dean Academic Affairs (DAA) of Jammu University, Kashmir University and Cluster University of Srinagar and Jammu as well.
“The committee will finalise the recommendations within a week’s time positively,” the order reads.
As per the draft Curricular Framework and Credit System for the FYUGP, the graduates of the FYUGP are required to demonstrate a general understanding of the natural sciences, social sciences, humanities, interdisciplinary studies, and vocational education across semesters.
The FYUGP system compulsorily seeks choosing and completion of credits from Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Humanities, interdisciplinary studies, and vocational education.
This newspaper had already reported that Dean Academic Affairs of various Universities in J&K will jointly formulate the plan and submit the same to the government for implementation of the policy besides holding exams in sync with the national academic calendar.