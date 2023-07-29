NEP-2020 | Prof Dinesh Singh delivers special lecture at CUK

According to a press release, the special lecture was held to celebrate three-years of the completion of NEP-2020, under the aegis of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam Programme, School of Education (SoE).

Addressing the Deans, Heads, coordinators, faculty members, scholars and students, keynote speaker, Prof Singh said, “NEP-2020 helps the cause of imbibing the true spirit of education and is definitely not an endeavour to dictate what to do or what not to do. It is aimed at developing ‘creativity’ with reference to creating your own programme of learning”. “Education is independent of all degrees and real education lies in acting in harmony with your own aptitude or the drumbeats of your own soul while marching in the path of dealing with your real world.”