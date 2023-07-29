NEP-2020 | Prof Dinesh Singh delivers special lecture at CUK

Ganderbal, July 29: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a special lecture on “National Education Policy-2020” by Padma Prof Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, J&K Higher Education Council (JKHEC) and former Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi, at varsity’s Tulmulla campus.
According to a press release, the special lecture was held to celebrate three-years of the completion of NEP-2020, under the aegis of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam Programme, School of Education (SoE).
Addressing the Deans, Heads, coordinators, faculty members, scholars and students, keynote speaker, Prof Singh said, “NEP-2020 helps the cause of imbibing the true spirit of education and is definitely not an endeavour to dictate what to do or what not to do. It is aimed at developing ‘creativity’ with reference to creating your own programme of learning”. “Education is independent of all degrees and real education lies in acting in harmony with your own aptitude or the drumbeats of your own soul while marching in the path of dealing with your real world.”
Prof noted key problems and issues facing traditional pedagogy and examination system in the country and vouched for active, project-based and meaningful learning, taking place in the real world in group situations. Prof Singh also advocated for a problem solving approach towards educating the aspirants of undergraduate education. He remarked that, “the biggest tragedy in our higher education system is the neglect of undergraduate education which, in fact, in top universities of the world like Harvard is seriously taken care of in terms of allowing every undergraduate student to follow his/her own drum beats.
About curriculum framing, Prof. Singh observed that, “build your curriculum around the needs and challenges of society and one such challenge facing society, for example, is climate change. Project-based collaborative strategies are going to play key roles in addressing issues related to climate change”.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof Shahid Rasool, said, “NEP-2020 is a well thought-out and meaningful policy that will lay a strong foundation of education in India. NEP-2020 is a document with a definite vision which will take some time in its realization but there are certain areas which can be implemented or put into action immediately”. He further said, “achievement of 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio at higher education level demands huge expansion of higher education system in the country and the policy is providing a way out for same”. “The serious implementation of NEP-2020 will make India a knowledge superpower in near future.”
Proposing the vote of thanks, Dean and Head SoE, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, talked about various initiatives and steps, taken by CUK, towards implementing the recommendations of NEP-2020 with special reference to introduction of 4-years undergraduate programmes with multiple entry and exit points, Multidisciplinary courses, reforms in evaluation system, curriculum development and so on.
The lecture was followed by a question answer session. The programme was conducted by Sr Asst Prof. Dr. Mohammad Syed Bhat.