NEP 2020 | Student Assessment Evaluation Scheme notified for junior classes

The scheme has been notified in accordance with the provisions in National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2019 (as amended). Notably, the J&K government this year took a lead to adopt NEP-2020 and also shifted to the March session of examination in order to follow a Uniform Academic calendar in vogue across the Country. As per the document, SAES has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and will be implemented from next academic session (2023-24) in schools across J&K.

As per the scheme notified by the J&K SCERT, the result of classes 5th and 8th will be prepared mainly on the basis of academic performance of the student throughout the year. “Uniform question papers will be prescribed by SCERT for Year End Assessment for students of classes 5th and 8th. The potential learners will be identified on the basis of performance and competency in assessment,” the official document reads. As per the scheme, the potential learners will be promoted to next class on a provisional basis with arrangement for special teaching of two to three months during vacations or beginning of next session followed by re-assessment for grade appropriate competencies.