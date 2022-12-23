NEP 2020 | Student Assessment Evaluation Scheme notified for junior classes

Srinagar, Dec 23: The School Education Department has notified the Student Assessment and Evaluation Scheme (SAES) up to class 8th students in government and private recognised schools across Jammu and Kashmir.
The scheme has been notified in accordance with the provisions in National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2019 (as amended). Notably, the J&K government this year took a lead to adopt NEP-2020 and also shifted to the March session of examination in order to follow a Uniform Academic calendar in vogue across the Country. As per the document, SAES has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and will be implemented from next academic session (2023-24) in schools across J&K.
As per the scheme notified by the J&K SCERT, the result of classes 5th and 8th will be prepared mainly on the basis of academic performance of the student throughout the year. “Uniform question papers will be prescribed by SCERT for Year End Assessment for students of classes 5th and 8th. The potential learners will be identified on the basis of performance and competency in assessment,” the official document reads. As per the scheme, the potential learners will be promoted to next class on a provisional basis with arrangement for special teaching of two to three months during vacations or beginning of next session followed by re-assessment for grade appropriate competencies.
“In case of inability to meet the qualification criteria in such a re-assessment tool, the student shall be detained,” the document reads. The department has stated that every effort needs to be taken to encourage students to reach class 9th with a particular focus on regular assessment; evaluation and remedial teaching. “The paradigm shift from Assessment of Learning to Assessment for Learning is to ensure that assessment serves its basic purpose in the educational system,” the document reads.
As per the provisions of assessment and evaluation under section-16 of RTE Act 2019 (amended) there shall be a regular examination for the class 5th and 8th students at the end of every academic year. “If a child fails in the examination referred to in sub -section (1), he/she will be given additional instructions and granted an opportunity for re-examination within a period of two months from the date of declaration of the result,” the document reads.
As per the policy, the government has to allow schools to hold back a child in class 5th or in 8th or in both classes if the student fails in the re-examination referred to in sub-section (2), “Provide that the appropriate government may decide not to hold back a child in any class till the completion of elementary education.” The schools will also not be allowed to expel any student from a school, till the completion of elementary education.Under the scheme, School Based Assessment (SBA) will be conducted by respective heads of the schools in a way that the students achieve subject-specific learning outcomes, competencies and foundational reading skills as per NIPUN Bharat guidelines.
“Teachers are required to identify the learning gaps and focus should be on the attainment of learning outcomes and competencies as envisaged in the NIPUN or FLN Guidelines,” the document reads. Under the scheme, SBA, at the foundational stage, has to be stress-free and largely through qualitative observation based on performance of the child in a multitude of experiences and activities. “Tools and techniques should be used as envisaged in examples prescribed by NCERT or SCERT in SBA document,” the document reads.