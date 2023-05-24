Netherlands envoy buys Pashmina scarf at Polo View Market, applauds govt's G20 arrangements

Talking to reporters after visiting the market, Joyce, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that Kashmir is a beautiful place and the government had made the best arrangements for them during their 3-day stay in Srinagar.

He said that they are expecting a good outcome of the G20 meeting as India has done good work and they are looking forward to a meeting in Goa.

"I have bought a Pashmina scarf and pillow cover from the market," he added.