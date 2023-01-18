New born girl abandoned in Sopore hospital laid to rest

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that an unidentified woman delivered a female baby and abandoned the girl in the washroom of the hospital during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The parents of the baby couldn’t be located till now, while the baby has been laid to the rest and an enquiry into matter has been initiated,” he said.

He said a case in this regard has also been registered and efforts are on to search trace the parents of the baby