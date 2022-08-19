New DC takes over

Kupwara, Aug 19: Doifode Sagar Dattatray, today assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, relieving Khalid Jahangir who has been transferred as Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization.
Doifode Sagar Dattatray, a 2014-batch IAS officer, has been previously serving as OSD in the J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission. Prior to this, he had also served on various prime positions including Deputy Commissioner Reasi and Doda.
He was received by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Ghulam Nabi Bhat and other senior officers and officials of DC Office. Soon after assuming charge as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Doifode interacted with officers and received feedback on office business.