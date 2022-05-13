New hostels, model schools and special scholarship scheme for tribal students

The department approved establishment of 20 new hostels with intake capacity of 3000 students to be started in current financial year for which state land will be provided by respective district administration. The step is aimed at providing quality residential facilities to tribal students enrolled in colleagues and other institutes of higher secondary education. Govt intends to establish 50 new hostels over next two years for tribal students.

The report of committee constituted for devising special scholarship scheme for students enrolled in seasonal centers was also reviewed. The new scheme offer incremental scholarship upto Rs 2400/- replacing the existing slab of Rs 450/- for boys and Rs 675/- for girl students. The new scheme will benefit more than 34000 students in 1200 seasonal educational Centers and will promote education among tribal students. Additional support related to uniform, schools bags, sports material and teaching material was also discussed.