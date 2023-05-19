New IGNOU office at Saida Kadal inaugurated

The formal Inauguration was done by the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of IUST, Prof. Shakeel Ahmad Ramshoo. The function was attended by the students, staff, civil society members and media personnel. Prof. Shakeel congratulated the IGNOU RC Srinagar for taking the much needed step of shifting the office from Raj Bagh to Saida Kadal as there was no public transportation facility available in the Raj Bagh area and hence the students coming from North, South, Central Kashmir and Leh and Kargil regions were facing difficulties. He said that the shifting is in the interest of the Learners and other stakeholders as it is very well connected with different modes of transportation and is now located in an area where the premier educational institutions of Kashmir are located.

He showed his happiness with the different services created for the Learners in the new building and the comfortable work space for the staff. Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, Regional Director, IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar said that, “we are confident that this change will allow us to enhance our Student Support Services and meet the expectations of our Learners.”