New nomenclature for Jammu and Kashmir High Court

The order pointed out that the Act declared that the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir will be the "Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh".



"The present nomenclature is found to be rather long-winding and cumbersome. The said nomenclature may be substituted as High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which besides being convenient would also be in consonance with the name pattern followed in other common High Courts, namely, Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has jurisdiction over the states of Punjab and Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh," it said.



Considered views on the proposal were sought from the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh and the Chief Justice of the High Court.