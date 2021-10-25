New security system to prevent attacks in Kashmir Valley soon

Quoting sources, news agency IANS reported that Jammu and Kashmir Police will be in the lead role in preventing attacks in coordination with other security stakeholders and they have been asked to strengthen the human intelligence gathering on the ground. The J&K Police made a presentation during a high level security meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister on October 23, said the report.



Round the clock electronic surveillance in vulnerable areas, better intelligence networks and strong patrolling on roads and highways around the cities to prevent entry and exit of the militants with more barricading and placing of the security bunkers will be the key features of the new security systems, a government source said, as per IANS.



Under the electronic surveillance, drone grids are being set up in those areas where the non-Kashmiri and the migrant labourers have been living and in some places more CCTV cameras are getting installed.

