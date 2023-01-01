New Year gift: DGP approves promotion of 1347 officers

Jammu, Dec 31: In one of the biggest promotion bonanzas on the eve of New Year, Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh has approved the promotion of 1347 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Executive and Armed Wing to the rank of Sub Inspectors.
A Departmental Promotion Committee was convened under the chairmanship of the DGP at Police Headquarters Jammu and after a thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of these officers has been ordered.
994 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Executive Police and 353 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Armed Police have been promoted as Sub Inspector
The DGP in his message has congratulated all the officers and their families. He has expressed hope that this elevation would bring a new and positive energy among the force to work tirelessly for achieving organizational goals.