Newborn found dead on Jhelum river bank in Srinagar's M R Gunj

The body of the baby boy was found by locals who subsequently informed police
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Apr 25: A newborn baby boy was found dead on the banks of river Jhelum in Urdu Bazaar, M.R Gunj area of summer capital Srinagar on Tuesday morning.

Quoting sources, news agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that the body of the newborn boy was found by some locals who subsequently informed the police.

They said that a police team reached the spot and shifted the body to SMHS hospital for medico-legal formalities.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said cognizance of the incident has been taken and further investigation is on.

