Newly constructed Block Conference Hall inaugurated in Kangan

During the inauguration ceremony, the DC complimented all the PRI members including DDCs, BDCs and Sarpanchs of block Kangan who provided funds for the construction of such an asset which is first project since implementation of three-tier Panchayat Raj system in J&K in which PRI members have contributed jointly for construction of such a state-of-art structure which is expected to serve as hub for decision-making processes among government officials, community leaders, and other stakeholders.