Newly constructed Block Conference Hall inaugurated in Kangan

Ganderbal, Sep 21: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today inaugurated a newly constructed double storey block conference hall at Block Office Kangan.
The conference hall marks an important milestone in Kangan infrastructure development, and is a state-of-the-art facility which will be equipped with modern amenities to accommodate various conferences, seminars, workshops, and other events.
During the inauguration ceremony, the DC complimented all the PRI members including DDCs, BDCs and Sarpanchs of block Kangan who provided funds for the construction of such an asset which is first project since implementation of three-tier Panchayat Raj system in J&K in which PRI members have contributed jointly for construction of such a state-of-art structure which is expected to serve as hub for decision-making processes among government officials, community leaders, and other stakeholders.