Newly married nonlocal woman hangs herself to death in Sopore

Sopore, Mar 26 : A non-local girl died by hanging just after 20 days of her marriage at a rented accommodation in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, on Saturday evening.
An official said that the 26 years old woman from Bangladesh was married to a man from Kupwara district around 20 days ago and last evening she hanged herself to death in a rented room here in Badam Bagh Sopore. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, officials said.
They said she was living with her husband at a rented accommodation in Badam Bagh area of Sopore. Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and started an investigation. Later the body was sent for postmortem to SDH Sopore.