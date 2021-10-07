Newly-recruited militants, OGWs behind recent civilian killings: police

In a statement, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that 28 civilians including five from local Hindu and Sikh minority communities and two non-local labourers have been killed in Kashmir in 2021 so far.

"In all such cases terrorists have been using pistols. These acts are committed by newly recruited terrorists or those who are about to join terrorist’s rank. In some cases, OGWs have been found directly involved,” he said.

"J&K Police is working hard and we are identifying all such part-time/hybrid terrorists and strictest action shall be taken against them. We have received several leads and are working on it. We have also been launching operations along with security forces. We appeal to general public specially minority communities not to panic. We have been maintaining peace and secured environment and will continue to do so".