Newly recruited TRF militant arrested in north Kashmir's Bandipora: police

The said youth's photograph regarding joining of TRF outfit went viral on social media on April 13, police said.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Apr 18: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a recently recruited militant of The Resistance Front (TRF) outfit, a shadow outfit of the LeT as per police in Lawaypora area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district yesterday.

As per a police spokesman, the accused identified as Amir Tariq Khan alias Waleed son of Tariq Ahmad Khan, a local from Lawaypora Bandipora was arrested Bandipora police, 14 RR & 3Bn CRPF from an orchard during a cordon and search operation following a tip off.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation taken up.

