Newlywed cop dies after hit by oil tanker in Bandipora

Srinagar, May 23: A newly-wed policemen died after hit by an unknown oil tanker in Shadipora Payeen area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district early Monday morning.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported the Farhad Ali, posted at District Police Lines Bandipora, son of Ghulam Hyder Wani of Shadipora Payeen was hit and grievously injured by an unknown oil tanker at around am at his native village while he was heading towards mosque to offer Fajr prayers.
Farhad was subsequently shifted to SKIMS Bemina where he succumbed to injuries, sources said. The cop had married only four days ago as per a source.
A police official told GNS that cognizance of the incident has been taken and investigation initiated.