Next J&K CM will be from BJP: Ravinder Raina

Srinagar, May 3: BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina Wednesday said that his party is fully prepared for assembly elections and asserted the next J&K chief minister will be from the saffron party.
"We are fully prepared for elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and we want Election Commission to announce elections in J&K,” Raina told media persons in south Kashmir's Anantnag. He said people of J&K have extended lots of love and affection to BJP and the party is hopeful that J&K will wholeheartedly support them in yet to be held assembly elections.