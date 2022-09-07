Next J&K CM will be from BJP, will take 50 plus seats in upcoming assembly elections: Ravinder Raina

Srinagar, Sept 7: During the upcoming assembly elections in J&K, BJP will win the majority of fifty-plus seats, and the next chief minister will be from BJP, party's state President Ravinder Raina said on Wednesday.
"BJP is ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir, we want assembly elections to be held as soon as possible so that an elected government comes to power," Raina told reporters on the sidelines of a workers' convention in north Kashmir's Bandipora.
Raina said, "I believe we will win more than fifty seats in J&K, which is the mission of the BJP, and by the will of the lord, we will make the government and the next CM will be from the BJP party."
Commenting on the recent ceasefire violation in the Arnia sector along LoC in Jammu, Raina said that neighboring Pakistan "never wants to see peace in Kashmir".
"In Jammu and Kashmir, specifically Kashmir when people begin to live happy and peaceful lives and that our children being going to schools, colleges, and universities and businessmen start having a comfortable business, don't know why it begins to bother our neighbor Pakistan," Raina said.
He further added, "They (Pakistan) always begins with these unprovoked violations to help infiltrate terrorists to the valley under a conspiracy to make bloodshed happen here."