Next J&K CM will be from BJP, will take 50 plus seats in upcoming assembly elections: Ravinder Raina

"BJP is ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir, we want assembly elections to be held as soon as possible so that an elected government comes to power," Raina told reporters on the sidelines of a workers' convention in north Kashmir's Bandipora.

Raina said, "I believe we will win more than fifty seats in J&K, which is the mission of the BJP, and by the will of the lord, we will make the government and the next CM will be from the BJP party."