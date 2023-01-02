NFSA beneficiaries to get rice, wheat free of cost from January

The Central Government has now decided to provide free of cost foodgrains, rice and wheat, to all NFSA beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for one year, effective from 1st January, 2023.

The Department of Food & Public Distribution in J&K is commencing free distribution of foodgrains (rice and wheat) to all NFSA beneficiaries from 1st January, 2023 across Jammu and Kashmir. Appropriate instructions have been issued to field officers, NIC Team and Technical Teams to incorporate these changes in IT system, e-POS applications, and PDS, so as to ensure free of cost distribution of rice and wheat to NFSA beneficiaries from 1st January, 2023.