NGDRS launched in Ladakh

NEW DELHI, Mar 11: Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh today launched the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) in Ladakh and Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) in Assam.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that due to technological interventions in Panchayati Raj and land resources, the ease of living will increase a lot. Singh said that the government is contemplating to give a unique Bhu-Aadhaar number (Land Aadhar) to each landmass of the country by linking the SVAMITVA, a flagship scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) scheme of the Department of land resources.
He said that after the introduction of this unique number, corruption and fraud in land matters in the country will become almost zero due to PAN number, Aadhaar number and Bhu-Aadhaar. He said that having land documents would help people in getting loans from banks. On the other hand, the government will get more revenue and there will be ease in the implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Fertilizer Subsidy, Disaster Management etc.