NGDRS launched in Ladakh

He said that after the introduction of this unique number, corruption and fraud in land matters in the country will become almost zero due to PAN number, Aadhaar number and Bhu-Aadhaar. He said that having land documents would help people in getting loans from banks. On the other hand, the government will get more revenue and there will be ease in the implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Fertilizer Subsidy, Disaster Management etc.