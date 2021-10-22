NGT constitutes committee to look into water quality of Doodh Ganga, Mamath Kull in Kashmir

We also constitute a five-member Joint Committee of CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), J&K PCC (Pollution Control Committee), Deputy Commissioners, Srinagar and Budgam and the Director, Urban Local Bodies, J-K, the order said.



The tribunal said the J-K Pollution Control Board will be the nodal agency for compliance and coordination.



The joint committee may meet within two weeks and undertake visits to the sites in question. The committee may look into the water quality in terms of fecal coliform, quantity of sewage being discharged, solid waste being dumped on the banks and the action plan prepared by the River Rejuvenation Committee (RRC) for J-K constituted as per orders of the tribunal in OA 673/18, the NGT said.