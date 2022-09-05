NGT seeks action plan from J&K Chief Secy over safety norms for Amarnath pilgrims

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought the response of the Chief Secretary and Pollution Control Committee of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the plan of action to prevent accidents due to violation of environmental and safety norms near Amarnath holy cave in view of a recent tragedy.

The NGT principal bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was hearing a plea against violation of environmental and safety norms in setting up of tents for pilgrims in the dry riverbed near the Amarnath cave.

The petitioner was pointing out a tragedy that took place in July, in which 16 pilgrims lost their lives as there was a flash flood.