NHM celebrates World Health Day in collaboration with WHO

The occasion also saw the felicitation of Best Performers under Ayushman Bharat Comprehensive Primary Health Care and Kayakalp Awards. Today, the day was celebrated as the 75th anniversary year with the theme “Health for All’ which aims at attaining good health for all for a fulfilling life in a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world.

Chief Secretary DrArun Kumar Mehta who presided over the function said the day is being celebrated to raise awareness about health issues and ensure that healthcare facilities are accessible to all.