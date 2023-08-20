NHM employees express concern over delay in payment of wages

Srinagar, Aug 20: The Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission Employees on Saturday expressed their deep resentment and concern over the nonpayment of monthly wages at regular intervals.
In a communique, they said, “Nearly eleven thousand employees working under the ambit of National Health Mission in different hospitals across the UT are working tirelessly without being credited salary on a regular basis.”
These frontline workers are performing their legitimate duties too without any risk allowances. The employees urged the authorities to redress the grievances of salary on priority.
They said that it has become a habit on the part of the government that they never release the salary to NHM employees on a timely basis despite these desperate times. ”We are working 24 hrs and augmenting the health services to the general masses, but in return, we have been deprived of our basic dues”, reads the handout.