NHM J&K releases ranking of Public Health facilities

In first phase of implementation 585 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other facilities in phased manner. JK E -Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS) and 104 comprehensive call centre for outbound calling.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of GMCs first rank has been clinched by GMC Anantnag followed by Govt. GB Pant Hospital Srinagar, Govt. Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar, GMC Rajouri, GMC Doda. The bottom 05 under the said category are GMC Baramulla, MCCH Anantnag, Chest Disease Hospital Jammu, Psychiatric Hospital Jammu and GMC Jammu