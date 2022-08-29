NHM J&K releases ranking of Public Health facilities

Srinagar, Aug 29: The Union Territory of J&K has started the implementation of Hospital Management Information System which is named as JK e -Sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration J&K) in different types of facilities i.e. Tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and some New Type PHCs.
In first phase of implementation 585 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other facilities in phased manner. JK E -Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS) and 104 comprehensive call centre for outbound calling.
In the category of Associated Hospitals of GMCs first rank has been clinched by GMC Anantnag followed by Govt. GB Pant Hospital Srinagar, Govt. Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar, GMC Rajouri, GMC Doda. The bottom 05 under the said category are GMC Baramulla, MCCH Anantnag, Chest Disease Hospital Jammu, Psychiatric Hospital Jammu and GMC Jammu
In the category of District Hospitals first rank has been clinched by DH Shopian followed by DH Pulwama, DH Poonch, Govt. Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu & DH Handwara. The bottom 05 under said category are DH Kulgam, DH Budgam, DH Kishtwar, DH Bandipora and DH Samba.
In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs) , first rank has been clinched by CHC Pampore followed by CHC Tral, CHC Seer, CHC Akhnoor and Emergency Hospital Qazigund. The bottom 05 under said category are CHC Banihal, CHC Kremshore, CHC Chowki Choura, CHC Kot Bhalwal & CHC Pakherpora.
In the category of Primary Health Centres (PHCs), first rank has been clinched by UPHC S.R Gunj, UPHC Hazratbal, UPHC Batamalloo, PHC Dangiwacha and UPHC SMHS Srinagar. The bottom 05 under said category are PHC Kathar, PHC Sawajian, UPHC Pantha CHowk, PHC Satriyian and PHC Sai.
Hospital Ranking has been assigned for different categories of facilities i.e. Associated Hospitals of Govt. Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, CHCs and PHCs. The ranking has been done on the basis of registration uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj from last 7 days on real time basis. The ranking of facilities after the fully acceptance and its implementation shall be held on the basis of Patient feedback Score as per the guidelines of Mera Asptaal App of National level.