NHP-1 | Deadline for cutting down of trees issued

Baramulla, Sep 1: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today issued directions to all the executing agencies concerned for the construction of the National Highway Project-1 for cutting down of remaining trees besides shifting of utilities within a week, besides sorting out all impediments in a time-bound manner.
The DC passed these directions during a meeting held at her office chamber to discuss various issues related to construction of the National Highway from Narbal to Baramulla and Baramulla to Uri.
During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held on the subject wherein it was informed that the acquired state land has been handed over to BEACON authorities for construction work. It was also given out that the acquired property land for which the disbursement process has already been completed be handed over to the concerned authorities for carrying out other process.
While reviewing the progress of the Srinagar - Baramulla - Uri National Highway project, the DC asserted that the project is of strategic importance and stressed for its timely completion.
On the occasion, Dr Sehrish directed the concerned executing agencies to expedite the work on the project and complete it within the stipulated time frame.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr Zahoor Ahmad Raina, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Peerzada Mumtaz Ahmad, Sub Divisional Magistrate Pattan Syed Faheem, Superintending Engineer R&B Reyaz Ahmad Parry, Superintending Engineer JKPDCL Mumtaz Ahmad, Beacon Authorities and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.