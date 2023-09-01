NHP-1 | Deadline for cutting down of trees issued

The DC passed these directions during a meeting held at her office chamber to discuss various issues related to construction of the National Highway from Narbal to Baramulla and Baramulla to Uri.

During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held on the subject wherein it was informed that the acquired state land has been handed over to BEACON authorities for construction work. It was also given out that the acquired property land for which the disbursement process has already been completed be handed over to the concerned authorities for carrying out other process.