NHRC asks J&K admin to implement SHRC recommendations in Sarvanand Koul case within 8 weeks

"The Commission directs Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, to take a humanitarian approach for resolving the grievance of the complainant in the capacity of the recommendations made by the SHRC within a period of eight weeks and submit its report accordingly within the given time frame," NHRC said on Friday.



The NHRC added that the order which has been passed by the erstwhile SHRC of J&K has been passed on a careful appreciation of materials which has been placed on record. Therefore, the plea of not implementation of the same is of no use.



It said that as recommendation of the erstwhile SHRC of J&K is concerned, it has not been challenged before the J&K High Court, rather the question has been raised regarding jurisdiction of NHRC to implement the recommendation of the erstwhile SHRC of J&K.