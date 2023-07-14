NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on TRF terrorist

Srinagar, July 14: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday announced a cash bounty of Rs 10 lakh on Kulgam-based The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist Basit Ahmad Dar.
The reward money has been announced by the anti-terror agency in case 32/2021/NIA/DLI registered against Dar of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam in south Kashmir.
The NIA said that the identity of the informer who gets him arrested would be kept a secret.
Previously, security agencies have said that Dar was the mastermind behind the spat of civilian killings in Kashmir.
He is a resident of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, is a terrorist of TRF, and has been active since April 2021, the J&K Police records reveal.