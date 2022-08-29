NIA arrests 12th accused in Handwara narco- terrorism case

Srinagar, Aug 29: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested 12th drug trafficker from Kupwara over his involvement in the Handwara narco- terrorism case, in which 21kg heroin and over Rs 1 crore cash were seized last year from members of a drug syndicate operating in J&K.
In a handout NIA said Today (28.08.2022) NIA arrested Abdul Rauf Badan (45 years) s/o Mohammad Abdullah Badan r/o Amarohi, PS Karnah, Tehsil Tangdhar District Kupwara, J&K for his involvement in case of supply of narcotics cash/ arms ammunition through LOC border of Amarohi, Tangdhar area by concealing the consignment in vegetable carrier vehicle.
NIA said he is a key operator of the module of proscribed militants outfit LeT, which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers. He was collecting the consignments of narcotics from Pakistani handlers in Tangdhar and other locations at LoC, J&K and further delivering them to the other co accused persons in the case.
The case was initially registered as FIR No. 183/2020 dated 11.06.2020 at Police Station Handwara, J&K and re-registered by NIA on 23.06.2020. Earlier, chargesheet has been submitted against 11 accused persons in the NIA Spl. Court, Jammu, in this case.
Further investigations are in progress in the case.