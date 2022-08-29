NIA arrests 12th accused in Handwara narco- terrorism case

In a handout NIA said Today (28.08.2022) NIA arrested Abdul Rauf Badan (45 years) s/o Mohammad Abdullah Badan r/o Amarohi, PS Karnah, Tehsil Tangdhar District Kupwara, J&K for his involvement in case of supply of narcotics cash/ arms ammunition through LOC border of Amarohi, Tangdhar area by concealing the consignment in vegetable carrier vehicle.

NIA said he is a key operator of the module of proscribed militants outfit LeT, which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers. He was collecting the consignments of narcotics from Pakistani handlers in Tangdhar and other locations at LoC, J&K and further delivering them to the other co accused persons in the case.