NIA arrests accused in TRF conspiracy case

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations and arrested an accused in The Resistance Front’ (TRF), conspiracy case.

“Today (22.06.2022), NIA conducted searches at 11 locations in Jammu & Kashmir in the districts of Srinagar, Kulgam, Pulwama and Ganderbal and arrested one accused in RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI,” NIA said.