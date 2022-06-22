NIA arrests accused in TRF conspiracy case

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations and arrested an accused in The Resistance Front’ (TRF), conspiracy case.
“Today (22.06.2022), NIA conducted searches at 11 locations in Jammu & Kashmir in the districts of Srinagar, Kulgam, Pulwama and Ganderbal and arrested one accused in RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI,” NIA said.
The case, probe agency said, relates to activities of ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), an offshoot of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its self-styled commander Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K to undertake violent activities in J&K and other parts of India.
The case was registered suo moto by NIA on 18.11.2021. It said , during the searches conducted today, incriminating materials including digital devices have been seized.
“Based on the searches conducted today, an accused Mudasir Ahmed Dar s/o Ali Mohammed Dar r/o Nowpora, Kharpora, PS Yaripora,Dist Kulgam was arrested for providing logistical support and transporting arms & ammunition,” NIA said. “He was closely associated with TRF commander responsible for the recent targeted killings across the Kashmir valley and was also involved in radicalisation and recruitment of impressionable youth at the behest of TRF.” Further investigation in the case continues, it added.