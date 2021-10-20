NIA arrests four persons during fresh raids in Kashmir

A NIA spokesman said that the accused Suhail Ahmad Thokarx a resident of Kulgam and Kamran Ashraf Reshi, Rayid Bashir and Hanan Gulzar Dar-all residents of Srinagar were arrested in connection with case RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI.

The four were arrested during searches conducted at 11 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam and Baramulla districts, the spokesman said.