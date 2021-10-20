NIA arrests four persons during fresh raids in Kashmir

Srinagar Oct 20: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday arrested four persons from Srinagar and Kulgam districts during fresh searches at multiple locations in four J&K districts in what it called a "terrorism conspiracy case".
A NIA spokesman said that the accused Suhail Ahmad Thokarx a resident of Kulgam and Kamran Ashraf Reshi, Rayid Bashir and Hanan Gulzar Dar-all residents of Srinagar were arrested in connection with case RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI.
The four were arrested during searches conducted at 11 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam and Baramulla districts, the spokesman said.
"The case relates to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates including the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc, " he added.
The NIA had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI on October 10 and initiated the investigation. Till now, nine accused persons have been arrested in this case by NIA.
As per the spokesman, searches conducted today have led to recovery and seizure of electronic devices and "incriminating jehadi documents/ posters etc".
"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the four accused persons arrested today are terror associates/OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists. Further investigation in the case continues".