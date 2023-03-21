NIA arrests Kashmir journalist in ‘NGO terror funding case’

“Investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding terror activities in the valley and had also been in propagation of secessionist agenda in the Valley under the garb of protection of human rights,” added the statement.

“Involvement of some Valley based NGOs, Trusts and Societies in funding of terror related activities is being probed in this case.”

As per the statement, some NGOs, both registered as well as un-registered, have come to notice collecting funds domestically and abroad under the cover of doing charity and various welfare activities, including Public Health, Education etc. “But some of these organisations have developed links with proscribed terrorist organizations, such as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) etc.,” it added.