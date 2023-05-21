NIA arrests JeM operative in terror conspiracy case in J&K

“Investigations have revealed that the accused was passing on secret information, especially regarding movement of troops and security forces, to the Pak based Commander,” it said.

It read that the NIA also recovered from the accused’s possession various incriminating documents showing his involvement in the furtherance of terror activities in J&K.

It added that the case (RC -05/2022/NIA/JMU) was registered by the NIA suo-moto on 21st June 2022.

“It is related to the conspiracies hatched by cadres and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various proscribed terrorist organizations in cohorts with their Commanders based in Pakistan. It involves collection and distribution of huge consignments of narcotics, cash, weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), including remote control operated sticky bombs / magnetic bombs.”

The statement reads that the IEDs and explosives are often being delivered over drones and are also being assembled locally, in order to execute terrorist attacks in J&K, as per the NIA investigations.

“The attacks are mainly targeted at the minorities and security forces personnel. The conspiracies are being hatched both physically and in cyberspace over encrypted social media applications, with the overarching aim of disturbing peace and communal harmony, engaging in terrorist acts, and waging a war against the Government of India. Further investigations in the case are continuing,” it read