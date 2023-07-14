NIA arrests two OGWs of LeT, TRF in J&K terror conspiracy case

New Delhi, July 14: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two persons, involved with Kashmiri terror groups, calling it a major breakthrough in the J&K terror conspiracy case.

The agency in a statement said that the duo, Mushaib Fayaz Baba alias Shoaib (20) and Hilal Yaqoob Deva alias Sethi Soab (35) belonged to the Shopian district of J&K and were working for Pak-based Commanders and handlers of proscribed terrorist organizations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its shadow outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), among others.

The arrests came on the heels of a series of raids conducted by the NIA at the residential premises of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the banned terrorist organizations and their newly-floated offshoots and affiliates in recent days. "Several digital devices were seized during the raids, which were scrutinized by the agency, as part of its investigations in the case (NIA Case RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU), " it said.

The NIA said that their investigations have revealed that the two accused arrested today were in continuous contact with Pakistan-based Commanders and active members of various terrorist outfits through social media applications. "They were working as OGWs of the terrorists, and had been actively involved in transporting weapons and funds from one place to another, on the directions of Pak based Commanders/handlers, as part of a bigger conspiracy," it said.