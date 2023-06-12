NIA attaches immovable property of Zahoor Watali in J&K’s Handwara

Kupwara, June 12: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached three immovable properties registered in the name of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali at Baghatpora in Handwara tehsil of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
"Land measuring 13.3 Marlas, 8.6 Marlas and 10.3 Marlas were attached this morning by [a] team of NIA officials and people have been informed about it by erecting “notice of attachment” near the land," an official told Greater Kashmir.
NIA had attached Watali's house at Baghat in capital Srinagar last month in connection with the case (RC-10/2017/NIA/DLI) on the orders by the special NIA court, Pataila House Courts, New Delhi.
Watali was arrested by the NIA in 2017 in a terror funding case.