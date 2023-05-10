NIA attaches properties of three accused linked to Hizb, JeM outfits

“The duo were chargesheeted by the NIA on 22nd February 2019 and charges were framed by the NIA Special Court Jammu on 6th August 2019. The properties attached on orders of NIA Special Court, include land measuring 5.5 Marla and 3.5 Marla under survey Nos.1597 Min and 1598 Min, including one double storey house of accused Doulat Ali Mugal located at Village Manigah Kupwara, and Immoveable property in the form of two rooms under the ownership of accused Ishaq Pala at village Allora, Tehsil Herman, Shopian.”

“The NIA had launched investigations into the case in February 2018, and had busted a HM module of OGWs /terrorists. Others arrested and chargesheeted in the case were Danish Ghulam Lone, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Feeroz Ahmad Lone, while a key conspirator, Reyaz Ahmad Naikoo, a top terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed in an encounter with the security forces.”

In the second case, the Agency attached the immovable property of accused Fayaz Ahmad Magray, an Overground Worker of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and currently lodged in Distrcit Jail Jhajjar, Haryana. The Property consisted of six shops constructed over land measuring 5.5 Marlas under survey No. 2664 Min at Lethpora, Pulwama, belonging to the accused, added the statement.

It said Fayaz was chargesheeted on 1st August 2018 for conspiring, along with local/Pakistani terrorists of JeM, to executed a fidayeen attack on CRPF Group Centre Lethpora, Pulwama. He carried out a recce of the CRPF centre, and provided logistic support to JeM terrorists before and after the attack.

:During the attack, two terrorists, Fardeen Ahmad Khandey and Manzoor Ahmad Baba, along with one Pakistani Abdul Shakoor, were killed inside the CRPF Group Centre Lethpora. Other key conspirator terrorists, namely Mudassir Khan and Sajjad @ Mufti Waqas (Pakistani), were killed in subsequent encounters.”

The NIA launched investigations in February 2018 into the criminal conspiracy to commit acts of terror and violence in Kashmir. Its investigations led to the busting of a module of Overground Workers of JeM. “Besides Fayaz Ahmad Magray, other accused arrested in the case were identified as Nissar Ahmad Tantray, Syed Hilal Andrabi, Irshad Ahmad Reshi. All of them were subsequently chargesheeted by the NIA,” read the statement further.