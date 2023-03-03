NIA attaches property of Hizb commander Basit Reshi in Baramulla

Srinagar, Mar 3: National Investigation Agency on Friday attached the property of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Basit Reshi in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

NIA action comes as Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared Basit Reshi, "presently in Pakistan", as designated "Terrorist" under the UAPA, a stringent act legislated to control militant activities.

According to the Home Ministry, Basit Ahmad Reshi is a member of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and was involved in “subversive activities and coordinating target killings” in Jammu and Kashmir.