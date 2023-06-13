NIA attaches property of incarcerated Hurriyat (G) leader Ayaz Akbar in Srinagar

Quoting officials, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that NIA pasted the notice of attachment on the immovable property that read “this is to inform all members of the public that the immovable property ie. land measuring 1 Kanal and 10 Marias under Survey No, 31 at mauza Shalteng Tehsil Srinagar (J8K), in the name of Muhammad Akbar Khanday So Ab. Rehman Khanday, R/o Malora near Imam-ul-Bana Masjid, P.S Parimpora, Srinagar, J&K, as Abadi Deh, has been attached under the Court Orders dated May 31, 2023 in RC-101 20177 NIA/ DLI, by the Special NIA Court, Patiala House Courts, New Dehli.” Muhammad Akbar Khanday is the father of Ayaz Akbar, who is presently serving detention in New Delh’s Tihar Jail since past six years. Ayaz Akbar’s wife passed away in April this year after losing battle to cancer.