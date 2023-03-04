NIA attaches property of slain Hizb commander in Kupwara

Srinagar, Mar 4: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached the property of slain Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Bashir Ahmad Peer in the Kralpora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, official sources said.
They told GNS that an NIA team alongside SHO and Tehsildar Kralpora reached Babapora Kupwara and attached property of a slain militant commander in the name of Bashir Ahmad Pir alias Imtiyaz Alam, son of Late Sikander Pir.
The immovable property land measuring 1 Kanal 13 Marlas under survey numbers 606 min, 619 min and 620 min situated at Estate Batpora, Tehsil Kralpora was attached under UA(PA) under RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI by the order of MHA, GoI dated 13.02.2023, they said.
Peer, a commander of militant outfit Hizb ul Mujahideen, was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a shop in Pakistan's Rawalpindi. Peer, who hailed from Kupwara district, had been living in Pakistan for the past more than 15 years. (GNS)