NIA attaches property of slain Hizb commander in Kupwara

They told GNS that an NIA team alongside SHO and Tehsildar Kralpora reached Babapora Kupwara and attached property of a slain militant commander in the name of Bashir Ahmad Pir alias Imtiyaz Alam, son of Late Sikander Pir.

The immovable property land measuring 1 Kanal 13 Marlas under survey numbers 606 min, 619 min and 620 min situated at Estate Batpora, Tehsil Kralpora was attached under UA(PA) under RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI by the order of MHA, GoI dated 13.02.2023, they said.