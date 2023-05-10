NIA attaches property under UAPA in Kupwara

Srinagar, May 10: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday attached an immovable property in Manigah village of north Kashmir's Kupwara district under UAPA.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the land measuring 3.5 Marlas belonged to one Daulat Ali Mughal of Shilabhatu Mohalla in Manigah.
He said Mughal was involved in NIA case no. RC-2018/NIA/DLI, registered under UAPA.
The official said that property was attached after the order of special NIA court Jammu.