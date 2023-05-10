NIA attaches six shops belonging to 2017 Pulwama CRPF Group Centre attack accused

An official said that the property in the form of six shops constructed over 5.5 marlas at Lethpora Awantipora was attached by the NIA.

He said the property belongs to Fayaz Ahmad Magray, who is an accused in NIA case no. Rc-10/2018/NIA/Dli lodged into the attack on CRPF Group Centre in December 2017.

Five CRPF personnel lost their lives and three others were injured in the attack carried out by three terrorists who were also killed in the retaliatory fire.