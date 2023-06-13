NIA attaches two more properties in terror funding case in Kashmir

New Delhi, June 13: A day after attaching 17 properties of Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached two more properties, belonging to another accused, in the Hurriyat terror funding case in Kashmir, the agency said in a statement.

The properties of All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) separatist leader Mohammad Akbar Khanday include nine kanal land and a 2-storeyed house in Srinagar. These have been attached on the orders of Special NIA Court, New Delhi, under section 33(1) of UAPA.

"Khanday, currently in Tihar Jail facing trial in the terror funding case, was the Spokesperson/ Media advisor of Hurriyat Conference (G). He was raising and collecting funds from within India and abroad through various illegal channels and was using the same to sponsor and promote separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir," the NIA said.