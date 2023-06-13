NIA attaches two more properties in terror funding case in Kashmir

New Delhi, June 13: A day after attaching 17 properties of Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached two more properties, belonging to another accused, in the Hurriyat terror funding case in Kashmir, the agency said in a statement.
The properties of All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) separatist leader Mohammad Akbar Khanday include nine kanal land and a 2-storeyed house in Srinagar. These have been attached on the orders of Special NIA Court, New Delhi, under section 33(1) of UAPA.
"Khanday, currently in Tihar Jail facing trial in the terror funding case, was the Spokesperson/ Media advisor of Hurriyat Conference (G). He was raising and collecting funds from within India and abroad through various illegal channels and was using the same to sponsor and promote separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir," the NIA said.
The statement said that Khanday, who was closely connected with other separatist leaders of the APHC, was operating in close association with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and he used to collect funds for unlawful and violent activities. He was also actively involved in activities aimed at secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India, NIA investigations have revealed, it said.
The case, filed suo moto by NIA in May 2017, relates to terrorist and secessionist activities being carried out by ISI-backed proscribed terrorist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir. These banned outfits, including Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) etc, were using the APHC as a front for their activities, NIA investigations stated. They were spreading terror and perpetrating violence in the Kashmir valley by promoting and conducting attacks on civilians and security forces, it said.
The agency has so far filed chargehsheets against 17 persons, including Hafeez Saeed, the Amir of Jamaat-ud-Dawah and LeT and a UN listed terrorist, as well as Mohd. Yusuf Shah@ Syed Salahuddin, the Chief of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).