NIA carries out raids in Kashmir, seminary chairman among several arrested

Srinagar: The National Investigation Team (NIA) carried out raids at multiple places in Kashmir Valley on Sunday and arrested several persons, including the chairman of a religious seminary.
Quoting sources, news-gathering agency GNS reported that an NIA team along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary CRPF raided several places in south Kashmir and Srinagar.
During a raid at Siraj-ul-Uloom at Dalal mohalla in Nawab Bazar locality of downtown Srinagar, the NIA team seized some office records including a laptop and arrested its chairman Adnan Ahmad Nadvi.
The report said that similar raids were carried out in south Kashmir villages of Pushroo, Sunsooma and Achabal.
Several persons were arrested during the raids there. Some of those arrested were identified as Javaid Ahmad Mir (28), an MBA passout and a shopkeeper by profession, son of Mohammad Shaban Mir of Sunsooma, Umar Bhat (running a readymade garments shop at Achbal) son of Nisar Ahamad Bhat of Magray Mohallah Achabal, Ovais Ahmad Bhat (Lab Technician) son of Nisar Ahamad Bhat, also a resident of Magray Mohallah Achabal, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat (26), shopkeeper, son of Gull Mohammad Bhat of Gorimohallah Achabal and Zeeshan Ameen Malik (22), a chemist at Janglat Mandi Anantnag, son of Mohammad Ameen Malik of Pushroo Nowgam Achabal.
More details are awaited.