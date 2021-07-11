NIA carries out raids in Kashmir, seminary chairman among several arrested

Srinagar: The National Investigation Team (NIA) carried out raids at multiple places in Kashmir Valley on Sunday and arrested several persons, including the chairman of a religious seminary.

Quoting sources, news-gathering agency GNS reported that an NIA team along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary CRPF raided several places in south Kashmir and Srinagar.

During a raid at Siraj-ul-Uloom at Dalal mohalla in Nawab Bazar locality of downtown Srinagar, the NIA team seized some office records including a laptop and arrested its chairman Adnan Ahmad Nadvi.