Terror funding: NIA chargesheets three cross LoC traders

Srinagar, Dec 23: The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a chargesheet against three accused persons in a case related to cross border trade and militancy funding.

Quoting a statement, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the chargesheet was filed under sections 120B of IPC and sections 17, 20, 21, 39 and 40 of UA(P) Act against Tanveer Ahmad Wani of Pulwama, Peer Arshad and and Bashir Ahmad Sofi-both residents of Baramulla.

The statement said the case pertains to profiteering and generation of funds through cross LoC trade between J&K and PoK and using of those funds for promotion of militant activities in Jammu & Kashmir.