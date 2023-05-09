NIA conducts raids across 16 locations in J&K to crack down on newly-launched terror groups

Tuesday’s raids, conducted at a total of 16 locations (12 in the Kashmir Valley and four in Jammu division), were part of NIA’s investigations into the activities of OGWs and cadres in support of these new terror outfits. “These cadres and workers have been found involved in collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, cash, drugs and small weapons, as well as in spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K. Investigations have further revealed that Pak-based operatives were using drones to deliver weapons, bombs, drugs etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley.”

NIA had earlier, on 2nd May, conducted raids at 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the seizure of incriminating material and digital devices, in the terror conspiracy case it had registered suo motu on 21st June 2022, added the spokesman.

“The case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) related to the hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and cyber space, and plans by the proscribed terrorist organisations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms. The plans are part of a larger conspiracy by these terrorist outfits to commit acts of terror and violence, in association with local youth/overground workers, to disturb peace and communal disharmony in J&K.”