NIA clamps down on terror ecosystem, raids 13 locations in Kashmir

New Delhi, May 15: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that it conducted searches at 13 locations of terrorist sympathizers, cadres, hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of terror organisations.

In a statement, the investigation agency said that it clamped down harder on terrorist outfits and their offshoots/affiliates operating in the Kashmir valley to disrupt peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir by spreading terror, violence and subversion.

The agency conducted a series of raids in Anantnag, Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Budgam districts of Kashmir, and seized incriminating material/documents etc.

"NIA launched extensive searches at 13 locations of sympathizers/cadres, hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pak-backed terror organisations, including Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc, " the statement said.