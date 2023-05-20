NIA conducts searches at 15 locations in two terror-related cases in J&K

The searches are underway at these locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Avantipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Poonch, and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the two cases registered by the NIA in 2021 and 2022. One of the two cases was registered by NIA's Delhi branch in 2021, and the other was lodged by the anti-terror agency's Jammu branch in 2022.

These searches are being conducted in close coordination with Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police since early Saturday morning.

"Searches are underway in over 15 locations in RC 3/21/NIA/DLI & RC 5/22/NIA/JMU in seven districts of Srinagar, Pulwama, Avantipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Poonch, and Kupwara," said sources privy to the development.

