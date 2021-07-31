NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in J&K in Jammu IED recovery case

Srinagar July 31: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) with assistance of J&K Police and CRPF conducted searches at six locations of J&K in two militancy-related cases.

“...and arrested accused and suspected persons in Shopian and Ramban districs of J&K in a case related to recovery of 5 kg IED from a LeT militant in Barhindi Jammu on June 27 this year,” read a statement, issued by the NIA.



A NIA spokesperson said the a statement that the case RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU, was initially registered as FIR No 0234/2021 dated 27.06.2021 of PS Bahu Fort District Jammu following the recovery.