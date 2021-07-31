NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in J&K in Jammu IED recovery case

Srinagar July 31: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) with assistance of J&K Police and CRPF conducted searches at six locations of J&K in two militancy-related cases.
“...and arrested accused and suspected persons in Shopian and Ramban districs of J&K in a case related to recovery of 5 kg IED from a LeT militant in Barhindi Jammu on June 27 this year,” read a statement, issued by the NIA.
A NIA spokesperson said the a statement that the case RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU, was initially registered as FIR No 0234/2021 dated 27.06.2021 of PS Bahu Fort District Jammu following the recovery.
It was a conspiracy by LeT to cause explosion in Jammu using the IED, the spokesperson said.
NIA had re-registered the case as RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU dated on July 19 this year and took over the investigation.
During the searches conducted today many digital devices including mobile phones, pen drives, shells of used bullets, CDs, plastic face masks that are used during stone pelting, memory cards, hand written jehadi material, ID card of Al-aqsa media and other incriminating materials have been recovered, said the spokesperson adding further investigation in the case continues.